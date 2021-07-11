 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment by Dos Hombres

Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dos Hombres socialSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.

Dos Hombres will be performing a variety of classic rock and country music from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a meal with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite!

A cafe menu is available including specials of the day.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


