Featured Local Job: Full-Time Loan Officer
Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 09:07 AM
Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a full-time Loan Officer position at the Clarion Branch.
Lending experience preferred. Come join one of the most member-focused credit unions in the nation.
Benefits include:
- Competitive starting salary
- Generous Incentive Plan – 10+% of base salary
- 401k plan with employer match
- Paid time off
- Health, dental and vision insurance
Interested candidates, please send resume and cover letter to: [email protected]
