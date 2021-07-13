

Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born September 12, 1939 in Titusville, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Charles E. and Mabel A. (Woolstrum) Vanderhoff.

On June 27, 1959, she married the love of her life, Reverend Jack M. Brenan, whom she shared over 43 wonderful years with; he preceded her in death on December 3, 2002.

Throughout her life, Beverly worked for Goodwill, Joy Manufacturing, and for Venango County in the OEO, Transportation Department, and with the Venango County Jail.

With a love of the Lord, Beverly was active in the church. In her younger years, she played the piano and organ, and served as church secretary from time to time. She later became a member of the Galloway United Methodist Church, where she was actively involved in the church’s “Home Group” and sang with the praise team.

Outside of her work with the county and in church, Beverly kept herself busy with a variety of hobbies and interests. She liked to sew, crochet, cook, and bake. Beverly was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Her most cherished memories, however, will forever be of the numerous holidays and camping trips she enjoyed with her beloved family.

Beverly will be forever missed and remembered by her three sons, Bruce E. Brenan and his wife, Janet, of Harrisburg, PA, Christopher R. Brenan, and Jeffrey S. Brenan and his wife, Lynlyn, both of Franklin; and by her five grandchildren, Andrew Brenan, Austin Brenan, Joshua Brenan, Jeffrey Brenan, Daniel Brenan.

She is further survived by her brother, Calvin C. Vanderhoff and his wife, Beverly, of Franklin; and her two sisters, Imogene M. Post, and Carol Kightlinger and her husband, Lyman, both of Franklin.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 4 pm to 7 pm and on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held following visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home beginning at 12 pm, with Reverend Roy Gearhart, pastor of the Galloway United Methodist Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brandon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Beverly’s honor to the Galloway United Methodist Church’s Youth Program, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to a charity of one’s choice.

