Clarion Man Charged in New Year’s Day Assault of Woman Due Back in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a Clarion man who allegedly punched a woman in the face multiple times while traveling in a vehicle in the early morning of New Year’s Day.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Anthony James Harris is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The case was previously continued three times: January 12, 2021; February 16, 2021; and April 27, 2021.

Harris is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Troopers Knight and DuBovi, of Clarion-based State Police, were dispatched around 2:31 a.m. on Friday, January 1, to a report of a domestic incident occurring in a vehicle in the area of CL School Road and Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

The complaint notes a known female victim called in the report and said the other individual involved was Anthony Harris.

Although police proceeded to the scene, they were unable to locate the victim or Harris at the indicated location.

According to the complaint, the victim was located at her residence at around 4:00 a.m. She then reported that she was in a vehicle with Harris when he struck her three times in the face with a closed fist.

The troopers noted the victim had dried blood on the inside of her nose and on her chin as a result of blood that had dripped from her nose, the complaint indicates.

Harris was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on January 1.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.