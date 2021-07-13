 

Martha I. Hoch

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Martha I. Hoch, 69, of Sprankle Mills, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born November 3, 1951, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Marie (Kespelher) and Ivan Reesman.

On July 20, 1974, she married Richard J. Hoch, who preceded her in death on December 12, 2005.

Martha was a graduate of Dayton High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and cooking and baking, especially the big meals around holidays.

She is survived by two children, son Brian Hoch and Chrissy Clark of Sprankle Mills and daughter Lisa Kalgren and husband Donald of Penfield; four grandchildren, Travis and Dylan Kalgren and Blaze and Les Hoch; an aunt Anna Crissman of New Bethlehem; two sisters, Shirl Doverspike and husband Darl of Mayport and Nancy Lightner and husband Elmer of New Bethlehem; a brother Paul Reesman and wife Pat of New Bethlehem; and in-laws Thomas Hoch and wife Sandy of Ringgold, Kathleen Smith of Punxsutawney and Millie Reitz and Husband Donald of Punxsutawney.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother Nelson Reesman and brother-in-law John Smith.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Deeley Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Barton Chapel Cemetery in Sprankle Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Hoch, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.


