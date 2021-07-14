

Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, PA. , died at 3:07 P.M. Monday July 12, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.

Born June 1, 1941 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Clair & June Barns Sharrer.

Ron attended Franklin Schools.

He was married June 1, 1941 to the former Beverly A. Griffin and she survives.

He had worked for Adelson’s Scrapyard and for Eakin Auto Wrecking.

Ron enjoyed taking things apart and fishing and in younger years he enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by five children: Kelly Dunkel of Pittsburgh, Ronald L. Sharrer Jr & his wife Tammy of Oil City, Tim Clark & his wife Sherry of Franklin, Tina Vanderhoof of Seneca, Clair D. Clark of Oil City, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by one brother, Allen Sharrer of Dempseytown, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Maxine Sanford.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

