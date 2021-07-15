Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson (Twisted) of Knox, was born July 18, 1964, passed away peacefully at her home, on July 12, 2021 following a brief illness.

To all who knew her, know she was a free spirit with a large heart and love for people. She loved life, the outdoors, camp, her friends and family were very special too her. She also loved her flower garden and fish pond but more so the frog that came along with her pond. All who knew her knew she was an avid Raiders fan. She was very loved and will be missed greatly.

Tina was the daughter of Vera Kay Thomspon of Knox and the late James L. Thompson. Also surviving are her mother and father in-law Jerry Cobler Jr. and wife Sandra Cobler of Knox.

Tina was a longtime member of the Clarion Co. Rod and Gun Club and the Knox American Legion, where she loved to play bingo.

Tina is survived by her loving fiancé Stephen Cobler of Knox, her daughter Danielle Siple-Tripp of Tionesta, and her son Michael Siple II, of Reynoldsville, her granddaughters Aubrianna L. Corry, Reagan M. Siple, and grandson Noah Siple, and many nieces and nephews which she loved unconditionly.

Also surviving are her siblings Jim Thompson and wife Denise of New Jersey, Daniel Thompson of Reynoldsville, Kathy Thompson-Mealy and husband Mike Mealy of Lake Lucy, Lisa Thompson-Perry and husband Tim Perry of Knox, and Stephanie Reiter-Thompson of Reynoldsville, her brothers- and sisters-in-law David Cobler and wife Sherry of Knox and Kathy Street and husband John of Shippenville.

Along with her father Tina was preceded in death by a special nephew Jared S. Mealy.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 21 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

The family request memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, PO Box 727, Knox PA 16232, or by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com and clicking on the payment center at the bottom of the page.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

