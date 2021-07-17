Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Louise was born in Parker on September 9, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy Stewart Blymiller.

She was a 1962 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. Louise was a homemaker and a talented florist. She had been employed by various local flower shops in the area. She was a member of the Parker United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting and was an avid football fan. Louise especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Paul E. McNany, whom she married in Parker on February 16, 1963. Also surviving are three sons, Gregory K. McNany and his wife, Laurie, of Emlenton, Bradley P. McNany and his wife, Lindsay, of Parker, and Christopher M. McNany and his wife, Lacey, of Emlenton; a daughter-in-law, Lynna McNany of Barkeyville; twelve grandchildren, Kenton, Ashton, Amanda, Matthew, Ty, Kasey, Adeley, Keagan, Bradley, Lauren, Cami and Kaiden; eight great grandchildren, Hayden, Brant, Jessa, Conor, Emerson, Sara, McKenna and Oakleigh; three sisters, Sandi DeLair, Maxine Milford, and Renie Witherup, all of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas McNany, who died on March 1, 2020, as well as a number of brothers-in-law, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Sara Milford McNany.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Lenk, a United Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Scrubgrass Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The UHS/ACV Football Boosters, 141 Sertik Rd., Parker, PA 16049 or The Boys and Girls Club Along the Allegheny, PO Box 2, Emlenton, PA 16373. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

