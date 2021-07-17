 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Louise M. Blymiller McNany

Saturday, July 17, 2021 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JDvyTyR0RhWw7E (1)Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Louise was born in Parker on September 9, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy Stewart Blymiller.

She was a 1962 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. Louise was a homemaker and a talented florist. She had been employed by various local flower shops in the area. She was a member of the Parker United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting and was an avid football fan. Louise especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Paul E. McNany, whom she married in Parker on February 16, 1963. Also surviving are three sons, Gregory K. McNany and his wife, Laurie, of Emlenton, Bradley P. McNany and his wife, Lindsay, of Parker, and Christopher M. McNany and his wife, Lacey, of Emlenton; a daughter-in-law, Lynna McNany of Barkeyville; twelve grandchildren, Kenton, Ashton, Amanda, Matthew, Ty, Kasey, Adeley, Keagan, Bradley, Lauren, Cami and Kaiden; eight great grandchildren, Hayden, Brant, Jessa, Conor, Emerson, Sara, McKenna and Oakleigh; three sisters, Sandi DeLair, Maxine Milford, and Renie Witherup, all of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas McNany, who died on March 1, 2020, as well as a number of brothers-in-law, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Sara Milford McNany.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Lenk, a United Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Scrubgrass Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The UHS/ACV Football Boosters, 141 Sertik Rd., Parker, PA 16049 or The Boys and Girls Club Along the Allegheny, PO Box 2, Emlenton, PA 16373. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.