Say What?!: Macaroni & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Debuts

NEW YORK – A cheesy ice cream has debuted.

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream, according to a Kraft Heinz Company statement.

