Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Evie Gourley’s Scrumptious Chocolate Pie

Evie’s pies never fail to impress!

Ingredients

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese (softened)

1 small pkg. instant chocolate pudding



1 1/2 cup milk1 pkg. Cool Whip

Directions

-Beat with mixer the softened cream cheese and then add 1/4 cup milk and beat mixture until creamy.

-Then, add the rest of the milk in addition to the instant pudding. Mix until creamy and thick.

-Add to baked pie crust or a graham cracker crust. Top chocolate mixture with the Cool Whip.

-Enjoy!

