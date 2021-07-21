 





Police: Man Drives Through Crowd at Butler County Fairground

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges have been filed against a man who reportedly drove through a crowd of people at the Butler County Fairgrounds earlier this month.

Butler-based State Police say around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, a known 35-year-old man from Newville drove his vehicle through a crowd of people at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

Police say the vehicle did not strike anyone.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault by physical menace, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

He was lodged in the Butler County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.


