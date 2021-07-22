 

Donna Lee (Best) Tebay

Thursday, July 22, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BNVzb9q3NHOBdNu7Donna Lee Best Tebay, 58, of Plummer Street in Oil City, PA passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at home, leaving this earth and entering the arms of Jesus.

Donna was born February 13, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska to Kenneth Best and Linda Krahn Best.

Donna was known for a lot of things, but one thing was for sure, no matter what happened in her life she loved her kids and grandkids and enjoyed every moment she could spend with her family.

She is survived by her grandmother, Patricia Best; her father, Kenneth Best and wife Louie; her aunt, Charlotte Theis and family; her children: Robert Eugene Beatty and wife Holly, Nikki Sharp and partner Jamie England, Amber Attleberger and Matt Attleberger; her grandchildren, Jaymee, Renee, Jordan, Maranda, Alissa, Alex, Matthew, Aiden, Brianna and Maya; two ste- grandchildren, Nathaniel and Haylee, and a step-great-granddaughter Rosalee. She also had a home caregiver who she appreciated, Dixie Knight.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Best, her grandfather Orville Best, two beloved aunts, Joyce Best and Joann Best, a half-brother, Kenneth Best, two sons Kenneth David Best and James Eugene Beatty; and the love of her life and partner of 15 years, Brian Battin, who she lost two weeks prior to her death on July 4, 2021.

There will be no services held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Donna’s family please visit www.hilebest.com.


