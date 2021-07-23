State Police Calls: Police Make Multiple DUI Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Ashland Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 22-year-old Isaiah Thomas Stover, of Shippenville:

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an incident in Ashland Township, Clarion County, on May 29.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on August 24, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

DUI in New Bethlehem Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 21-year-old Tanner Luc Labenne, of Brookville:

– DUI: Highest Rte of Alc (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Disregard Flashing Red Signal, Summary

– Fail To Carry License, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, on June 4.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on August 4, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 7:04 p.m. on July 18, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Buick operated by a known 52-year-old man from Shinglehouse, Pa., on State Route 66 in the area of Whitney Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

