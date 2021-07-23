 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

U.S. Senate Candidate Jeff Bartos to Visit Clarion on July 31

Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Jeff BartosCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos will be making a stop for a Meet and Greet event in Clarion next week.

(Photos courtesy of Jeff Bartos)

The event will be held at Mechanistic Brewing Company, located at 538 Liberty Street in Clarion, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Bartos – who currently serves as the President of ESB Holdings LLC which acquires, develops, and manages commercial, multi-family, and single-family residential real estate – previously ran as a Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2018.

219672026_1340048646389874_5814933512476821702_n

Known for his support of small businesses, American jobs, and those who feel left behind by the career politicians, Bartos has been recently touring Pennsylvania, making multiple stops.

According to Bartos, he hopes to build a grassroots movement through his statewide bus tour through all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

Bartos recently visited Phil's Burrow in Punxsutawney.

Bartos recently visited Phil’s Burrow in Punxsutawney.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.