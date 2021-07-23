U.S. Senate Candidate Jeff Bartos to Visit Clarion on July 31

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos will be making a stop for a Meet and Greet event in Clarion next week.

(Photos courtesy of Jeff Bartos)

The event will be held at Mechanistic Brewing Company, located at 538 Liberty Street in Clarion, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Bartos – who currently serves as the President of ESB Holdings LLC which acquires, develops, and manages commercial, multi-family, and single-family residential real estate – previously ran as a Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2018.

Known for his support of small businesses, American jobs, and those who feel left behind by the career politicians, Bartos has been recently touring Pennsylvania, making multiple stops.

According to Bartos, he hopes to build a grassroots movement through his statewide bus tour through all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

