 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Skating Rink Welcomes Clarion County Fair Home and Garden Event

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

cc fairCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Fair will be running through Saturday this week at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park; however Saturday afternoon at the Skating Rink was busy with the arrival of entries and exhibitors for the Home & Family Living Exhibit.

(Pictured above: Fred and Sandy Anderson display some of their flowers, herbs, and garlic.)

The long-standing skating rink was a perfect location for a display of everything from home-grown plants to quilts to artwork and everything in between.

Becky Doverspike, home and garden coordinator, and helper Tiara Bowers survey the Skating Rink for assigned placements Saturday.

Becky Doverspike, home and garden coordinator, and helper Tiara Bowers survey the Skating Rink for assigned placements on Saturday.

Information tables were also prepared for visitors during the week by community groups such as the Clarion County Master Gardeners.

Information tables were also prepared for visitors during the week by community groups such as the Clarion County Master Gardeners.

What's a Skating Rink without skates?

What’s a Skating Rink without skates?

8339F1AC-9AC0-4C05-AD3C-340424BA90BE_1_201_a

More information can be found at clarioncountyfair.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.