Skating Rink Welcomes Clarion County Fair Home and Garden Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Fair will be running through Saturday this week at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park; however Saturday afternoon at the Skating Rink was busy with the arrival of entries and exhibitors for the Home & Family Living Exhibit.

(Pictured above: Fred and Sandy Anderson display some of their flowers, herbs, and garlic.)



The long-standing skating rink was a perfect location for a display of everything from home-grown plants to quilts to artwork and everything in between.

More information can be found at clarioncountyfair.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.