Northwest Commission Announces New Round of Greenways Block Grant Funding

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Applications are now being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant (GBG) Program’s funding.

The GBG program leverages grant funds through the partnership of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). This method of incorporating cooperative consideration and funding by the public agencies of joint projects will implement the Northwest PA Greenways Plan and meet DCNR and DEP’s statewide and regional goals and priorities.

This round of funding will only consider DEP qualified projects. Eligible applicants for DEP funding through the GBG program consist of all county or municipal governments, conservation districts, incorporated watershed associations, Councils of Governments, 501C3 tax exempt corporations, educational institutions, municipal authorities, and conservancies within the northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties.

Grants requests must not exceed $12,000.00 and require a 10% match.

Applications must be signed and received at the Northwest Commission office in Oil City by 4:00 p.m. on August 23, 2021, either by digital or hard copy to be considered.

To learn more about the Greenways Block Grant Program, please visit northwestpa.org/greenways-block-grant-program. Guidelines and Application are available on the website or contact Caleb Gilliland, Community Development Specialist, at [email protected] or by phone at 814-677-4800, extension 109.

