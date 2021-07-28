Spurgeon J. Shilling, 88, of New Bethlehem (Distant), passed away early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 14, 1932 on the family farm in Mahoning Township, he was the son of the late Lloyd Henry and Mabel (Beers) Shilling.

He was married to Margaret A. (Bowser) Shilling and she preceded him in death on November 22, 1989.

He was a dairy farmer.

Survivors include four children, James Shilling and his wife, Norma, of New Bethlehem, Christine White of Greenville, Penny Crawford and Brian Shilling, both of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Junior Lloyd Shilling and Calvin C. Shilling.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn from noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Westover officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

