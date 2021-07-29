A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

