Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Two People at Local Camp Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a man who was accused of assaulting two people at a local camp have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 33-year-old Brian Timothy Kinney, of Titusville, were withdrawn on Tuesday, July 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

One summary count of disorderly conduct against Kinney was moved to non-traffic court.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:34 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Camp Coffman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic violence incident.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Brian Timothy Kinney assaulted a female victim during an argument as well as a male victim who attempted to intervene.

Kinney was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:15 a.m. on July 18.

