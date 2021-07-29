 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Two People at Local Camp Withdrawn

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a man who was accused of assaulting two people at a local camp have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 33-year-old Brian Timothy Kinney, of Titusville, were withdrawn on Tuesday, July 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

One summary count of disorderly conduct against Kinney was moved to non-traffic court.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:34 p.m. on July 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Camp Coffman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic violence incident.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Brian Timothy Kinney assaulted a female victim during an argument as well as a male victim who attempted to intervene.

Kinney was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:15 a.m. on July 18.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.