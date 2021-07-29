Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Terri Cyphert’s Baked Oatmeal

Enjoy this comforting recipe by Terri!

Ingredients

3/4 cup olive oil

1-1/4 cup (only) of dark and light brown sugar (mixed together)



4 eggs6 cups Old Fashioned Quaker Oats1 Tbsp. baking powder3/4 tsp. salt2 cup milk2 tsp. vanilla1 Tbsp. cinnamon1/2 cup raisins1/2 craisins dried cranberries (optional)1/2 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (optional)

Directions

-Beat oil and sugar. Add eggs and beat until creamy.

-Combine all dry ingredients and the milk alternatively to a creamy mixture.

-Stir in the oats, the raisins, the cranberries, and the blueberries.

-Spray a 13×9 inch cake pan with cooking spray. Add the mixture and then bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

-Enjoy!

A message from Terri: "Revive us O God! Let your beaming face shine upon us with the sunrise rays of glory; then nothing will be able to stop us." ~Psalms 80:3

