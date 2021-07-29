 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Terri Cyphert’s Baked Oatmeal

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this comforting recipe by Terri!

Ingredients

3/4 cup olive oil
1-1/4 cup (only) of dark and light brown sugar (mixed together)

4 eggs
6 cups Old Fashioned Quaker Oats
1 Tbsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
2 cup milk
2 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 craisins dried cranberries (optional)
1/2 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen (optional)

Directions

-Beat oil and sugar. Add eggs and beat until creamy.

-Combine all dry ingredients and the milk alternatively to a creamy mixture.

-Stir in the oats, the raisins, the cranberries, and the blueberries.

-Spray a 13×9 inch cake pan with cooking spray. Add the mixture and then bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

-Enjoy!

A message from Terri: “Revive us O God! Let your beaming face shine upon us with the sunrise rays of glory; then nothing will be able to stop us.” ~Psalms 80:3

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


