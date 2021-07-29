 

Clarion River Brewing Company Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Food Quality and Service

Thursday, July 29, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20200616_191905CLARION, Pa. – Clarion River Brewing Company has been recognized as 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Food Quality and Service.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Clarion River Brewing Company stood out by continuously delighting travelers.

“What a year it has been. We would like to thank our patrons for their continued support,” co-owner Jeremy Borkowski said.

“Our staff has been amazing. Every day is a new challenge and we continue to strive to make our restaurant a fun place to be. We want to continue to support local business as much as we can and give our patrons an experience that they expect from a fun brewery and pub”

crbc

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

TC_2021_L_KNOCKOUT_BG_CMYK-01


