Fryburg Old Treasures Depot Offers Unique Antiques

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Everything about the Fryburg Old Treasures Depot is unique.

(Pictured above: Employee Julie Eisenman models a hat and BB pistol in front of some of the treasures at the Fryburg Old Treasures Depot. Julie is a member of the 2022 senior class at North Clarion High School.)

The antiques, collectibles, furniture, books, and crafts, located in the building at Route 208 in Fryburg quickly merge to offer a unique opportunity to take a walk into the past and enjoy a fun shopping experience.

And then there is the history of the place.

“I’m very proud that five generations of Fallers have continued operations in that store,” said owner Greg Faller.

Jacob Faller Jr. returned to the wagon-making business in Fryburg in 1859 and then opened the Faller Furniture Business in 1874.

The types of goods have varied over the years. In 2000, the furniture store moved to Main Street Clarion. Greg Faller reopened the old building in 2003 as an antique store.

“We have attracted customers from all over the world, including China, Germany, London, and visitors from many states,” Faller said. “I think that’s pretty impressive, despite our remote location. We also draw visitors from Cook Forest, and that increases the interest.”

Many treasures are on display from top to bottom of the three-story building, and there really is something for everyone. Faller credits his vendors for much of the merchandise and their ability to keep sale prices lower than many other antique stores.

“Vendors are very important in helping with the diverse type of goods on display and in setting prices,” Faller said.

Each room can have several themes, from antique furniture to pottery, from music-related items from Kiss to the Blues Brothers, from photos to paintings, from Christmas mornings long ago to other holidays, and everything in between.

The Depot is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Look for them on Facebook, give them a call at 814-354-2288, or write: 19255 Route 208, P.O. Box 77, Fryburg, PA 16326.

History

According to the book, “A Fryburg Collection,” Jacob Faller Sr. was born in Baden, Germany, on July 5, 1803, and came to America in 1824. He came to Fryburg from Philadelphia in 1841.

Henry C. Faller was born on May 28, 1878, and he married Magdalene Dietz in 1908. Henry became a partner in the business with his father, Jacob Jr., who started making coffins out of pine when he was 12. He became a justice of the peace in 1862 and became known as “Squire Faller.” A business card for Faller at that time described him as a dealer in furniture of all descriptions and an understanding of all branches of furniture.

Henry C. Faller was vice president of the First National Bank when it started in 1909 until he became president and then served from 1934 to 1954. He also served as the school director for 35 years for Washington Township. Henry and his wife Lena had four children, two sons — Bernard J. and Gerald M., who became partners in the business, and two daughters, Marie and Magdalene.

In the mid-1970s, Bernard turned the businesses over to Henry, Jake, and Greg. Eventually, Henry ran the Funeral Home and Greg the furniture business.

