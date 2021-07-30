A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

