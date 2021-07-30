First-Ever Pop-Up Shop Event Set for August 6 in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. – On Friday, August 6, downtown Clarion will host the first-ever Pop-Up Shop event during The Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival.

Twelve local businesses will be popping up in various Main Street storefronts from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the event.

What is a Pop-Up shop?

It’s a term given to a shop or store that is deliberately temporary. It’s a store that “Pops-Up” for a limited period of time to sell unique products.

Many organizations have come together to create this event and support local entrepreneurs by putting them in the spotlight.

“Entrepreneurs are an invaluable piece of our local economy,” Jarred Heuer, of Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, said.

“It is important to create both the structure and space to spur entrepreneurship and creative innovation. The Pop-Up Shops in Clarion can go a long way in meeting some of the many needs that entrepreneurs have, while also energizing Main Street. Many successful small businesses have started and grown out of streetside Pop-ups, too, so we are hopeful this effort can be an investment in that way.”

Featured along Main Street in Clarion, all Pop-Up Shops will represent entrepreneurial, home-based, up-and-coming businesses like Wild Rose Bakery, The Kroner Studio, Boost Your BBQ, Joni’s Unique Boutique, Locally Rooted – Bath and Body Products, Pine Springs Pottery, Hillary’s Glass and Mosaics, Jane’s Blooms, Bling-N-Things jewelry, Propoint Media, Marie and Maeve, Splash of Color Designs, and hipster home goods from Curated Swag.

This event is made possible by the collective efforts of the Clarion Chamber, C-93, United Way of Clarion, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion’s Economic Development and Small Business Development, Clarion Borough, and Clarion’s Blueprint Committee, demonstrating the power of partnership!

Join in for an afternoon of shopping and music that helps support our local business development and help create a stronger Clarion.

Interested in participating in the event? Email Nancy Hanna at [email protected] or reach out to The Local Clarion County on Facebook.

