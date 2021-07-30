 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Delicious Weekend Specials, Live Entertainment, and More

Friday, July 30, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-fairwayRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Every week Wanango Country Club offers great dinner specials. Here is what is on special this week!

wanango-7.30.31

Below are the specials for Friday and Saturday at Wanango Country Club:

Appetizers

Soup du Jour – $5.
Creamy Cajun Chicken and Tortellini

Garlic-Rosemary Marinated Lamb Lollipops – $12.
Finished with our house sauce.

Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4pm.
Entrées include a side salad and choice of dressing.

Weekend Catch: Boston Baked Cod – $18
Broiled and topped with our house tartar sauce and bread crumbs, served with rice and seasonal vegetables.

Apple and Raisin BBQ Glazed Pork Chop – $24
Served with potato wedges and seasonal vegetables.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus (Saturday Only) – $32.
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato or mashed potato and seasonal fresh vegetables.

Desserts
Strawberry Layer Cake – $7
NY Style Cheesecake – $7
Choice of Mango, Kiwi Lime, or Strawberry Sauce.

Italian Lemon Cream Cake – $7

Features from the Bar
Blue Peach on the Beach – $8

Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Citrus Vodka, Sierra Mist, Lemon Garnish

Louis M. Martini – Cabernet Sauvignon – $8/glass
2016 – Napa Valley. Concentrated flavors of dark berries, black licorice, and spice.

St. Pauli Girl Beer – $5

What’s on Tap?
Southern Tier – 8 Days a Week Blonde Ale – $5.50
Fat Heads – Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale – $6
Sweet Water – Hazy IPA – $6
North Country Brewing – Firehouse Red Ale – $5.50
Bud Light – $3.25

wanango-local-behavior

Do you love 60s music? We know you do!

Head out to Wanango Country Club on Thursday, August 5th, and enjoy some live music!

$25.00/person – includes entertainment & hors d’oeuvres.

“Local Behavior” (formerly Al-Tune-A) will be on their porch from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for your listening pleasure! Chef Jeff will be working his magic in the kitchen cooking up some delicious hors d’oeuvres.

“Local Behavior” is a local band made up of five retirees who have been getting together since about 2017.

Billy Huber – Guitar
Randy Fletcher – Vocals and Cajon
Jeff Albright – Bass
Karen Taylor – Vocals and Keyboard
Kevin (Cubby) Culbertson – Sound

This event is open to the public so bring your friends, but reservations are preferred. Space is limited on the porch. Please call 814-676-8133, use option #3, and leave a message to make your reservation.

wanango-summer-sale

There is plenty of summer left to enjoy! There is no better way to enjoy it than 50% off Social Memberships and Pickleball/ Bocce Memberships, now through the end of the season.

Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

wanango monday specialsMonday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango tacoOn Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-carts-SAFE


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.