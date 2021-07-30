SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Delicious Weekend Specials, Live Entertainment, and More
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Every week Wanango Country Club offers great dinner specials. Here is what is on special this week!
Below are the specials for Friday and Saturday at Wanango Country Club:
Appetizers
Creamy Cajun Chicken and Tortellini
Garlic-Rosemary Marinated Lamb Lollipops – $12.
Finished with our house sauce.
Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4pm.
Entrées include a side salad and choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch: Boston Baked Cod – $18
Broiled and topped with our house tartar sauce and bread crumbs, served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
Apple and Raisin BBQ Glazed Pork Chop – $24
Served with potato wedges and seasonal vegetables.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus (Saturday Only) – $32.
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato or mashed potato and seasonal fresh vegetables.
Desserts
Strawberry Layer Cake – $7
NY Style Cheesecake – $7
Choice of Mango, Kiwi Lime, or Strawberry Sauce.
Italian Lemon Cream Cake – $7
Features from the Bar
Blue Peach on the Beach – $8
Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Citrus Vodka, Sierra Mist, Lemon Garnish
Louis M. Martini – Cabernet Sauvignon – $8/glass
2016 – Napa Valley. Concentrated flavors of dark berries, black licorice, and spice.
St. Pauli Girl Beer – $5
What’s on Tap?
Southern Tier – 8 Days a Week Blonde Ale – $5.50
Fat Heads – Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale – $6
Sweet Water – Hazy IPA – $6
North Country Brewing – Firehouse Red Ale – $5.50
Bud Light – $3.25
Do you love 60s music? We know you do!
Head out to Wanango Country Club on Thursday, August 5th, and enjoy some live music!
$25.00/person – includes entertainment & hors d’oeuvres.
“Local Behavior” (formerly Al-Tune-A) will be on their porch from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for your listening pleasure! Chef Jeff will be working his magic in the kitchen cooking up some delicious hors d’oeuvres.
“Local Behavior” is a local band made up of five retirees who have been getting together since about 2017.
Billy Huber – Guitar
Randy Fletcher – Vocals and Cajon
Jeff Albright – Bass
Karen Taylor – Vocals and Keyboard
Kevin (Cubby) Culbertson – Sound
This event is open to the public so bring your friends, but reservations are preferred. Space is limited on the porch. Please call 814-676-8133, use option #3, and leave a message to make your reservation.
There is plenty of summer left to enjoy! There is no better way to enjoy it than 50% off Social Memberships and Pickleball/ Bocce Memberships, now through the end of the season.
Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
