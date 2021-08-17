

Patricia Ann Wolfe, 86, of Emlenton, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Anna Snow Horner.

Patricia was married to the late William “Bill” Wolfe, who passed on September 18, 2011.

She graduated from Sligo High School and was later employed at Laurel Manor as a caregiver.

She was also Protestant by faith.

Patricia is survived by her 16 children; 6 daughters; Susan “Sue” Felix of Emlenton, Lois Kelly of Augusta, Georgia, Carrie (Phil) Hunsberger of Emlenton, Brenda Terwilliger of Emlenton, Theresa (Bill) Fury of Fenelton, and Elizabeth “Beth” Curran and companion (Greg Edinger) of Parker. Along with her 10 sons; Jim Wolfe of Michigan, Peter Terwilliger of Parker, David Terwilliger (Brenda Fleming) of Parker, Wes (Kim) Wolfe of Parker, Joseph Terwilliger (companion Brandy Fair) of Callensburg, Will (Tammy) Wolfe of Oil City, Tom (Sandy) Terwilliger of Curlsville, Alan Terwilliger of West Sunbury, Jon (Sandy) Terwilliger of Parker, and Merle (Denice) Wolfe of Knox. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her 3 sons; Dave and Russell Wolfe, and Jim Terwilliger. As well as her infant daughter; Diane Sue Terwilliger. She was also preceded by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Patricia was the last surviving member of her family.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, Pa (201 S. Wayne St.) on Wednesday, August 18th, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 19th at 11:00 AM with interment following at Concord Cemetery.

