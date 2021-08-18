Clarion First Presbyterian Church Food Distribution Set for Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food and other items on Thursday, August 19.

The distribution will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – or while supplies last.

Food items will include ground beef, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, vegetables, fruit, and other items.

The church will also offer kids buckets and back-to-school supplies.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

