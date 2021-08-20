

Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 14, 1937 in Hawthorn, she was the daughter of the late Darl D. and Iola Rosse (Bashline) Dovenspike.

She was married to Rev. Gerald W. Michel on June 20, 1957 and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2015.

Barb was active in the church as a youth leader, lay speaker, she played the guitar and the piano for the church, and baked a record breaking 130 pies in one week for the Fayette County Fair food booth.

She was a writer and an author who wrote 23 books and had 19 of them published.

She is survived by a daughter, Loni L. Atts of Hawthorn, a son, Christopher P. Michel and his wife, Keli of Fairmount City, four grandchildren, Tiffany Wested, and her husband, Bill, Jonathan Michel and his fiance’, Micki Quinn, Elizabeth Jeffers and her husband, Shane, and Trisha Asche and her husband, Evan, two great grandchildren, Leighton Michel and Violet Pitt, and a brother, Keith M. Dovenspike and his wife, Kathy, of Hawthorn.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Yvonne Michel, and a brother, Lonnie Dovenspike.

Friends will be received on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m at the funeral home, with Pastor Keith Dovenspike officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

