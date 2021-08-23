

Melissa Jane “Betty” Brosius (100) of Pine Street, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, PA.

She was born, April 18, 1921 in Ramsaytown, PA, the daughter of the late William H. Harriger and Kathryn Troutman Harriger. On July 25, 1953 she married the love of her life Craig C. Brosius in Shippenville, PA who preceded her in death on October 28, 1982.

Betty worked as a supervisor in the cafeteria of Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville, PA retiring in 1986 after 17 years.

She was a member of the Brookville First United Methodist Church, a member of the Brookville United Methodist Women, enjoyed attending Sunday School at the church and being an active member of the church’s prayer circle.

Betty was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #320 of Brookville, PA, but what she loved the most was taking her long walks each day, spending time with her family, and was known for her baking, especially her orange and molasses cookies.

Betty is survived by her 2 sons – David C. Brosius of Brookville, PA and Thomas H. Brosius (wife Charla) of Lubbock, TX, a Step-daughter – Patricia Denison of Los Angeles, CA, Sister – Phyllis Reinard of KnoxDale, PA, Grandson Justin Brosius, and Great-Granddaughter Aubree Jane Brosius both of Lubbock, TX.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband, 1 Grandson Jordan Brosius, Brothers – Frank, Lewis, Alfred, Harold, Russell and Roy Harriger, Sisters – Ann Whitehill, Margaret Harriger, Pat Harriger, Jolene Mitchell, and Donna Brush.

The family will welcome friends on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 and a service in Betty’s loving memory will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA at 11AM with the Revs Joe Short and Dennis Johnson presiding, internment to take place in the Center Hill Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

In loving memory of Betty, the family would appreciate any memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church – 205 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Brookville YMCA – 125 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825

Arrangements under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

