Indiana County Man Behind Bars for Homicide by Vehicle While DUI After Striking, Killing Man on Lawn Mower

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man is in jail for Homicide by Vehicle while DUI and related charges after his vehicle struck and killed a man on a lawn mower in West Mahoning Township on Friday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 5:34 p.m. on Friday, August 27, at a residence on Barnard Road, north of Marsh Road, in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Barnard Road and left the roadway on the eastern side and overcorrected.

According to police, tire marks show the vehicle traveled back across the roadway and exited the road on the western side, striking a small embankment. The vehicle then continued traveling north along the western side of the roadway and struck a lawn mower being operated by 52-year-old Douglas S. Dalessio, of Smicksburg.

Police say the Equinox continued north and struck multiple bushes before coming to a final rest, facing northeast on the western side of Barnard Road. The mower was located beside the Equinox, facing southwest.

Dalessio was transported from the scene by LifeFlight to Allegheny Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, through an investigation, 32-year-old Joshua John Brink, of Smicksburg, was found to be the operator of the Equinox.

Brink was taken into custody and charged with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI (F2), Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury (F2), Involuntary Manslaughter (M1), Accident Involving Death Not Properly Licensed (F3), Aggravated Assault (F3), as well as other offenses.

He was incarcerated in the Indiana County Jail.

Bail was set at $100,000.00 straight.

