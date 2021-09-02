 

Say What!?: Owner Surrenders Pet Cougar Kept in New York City Apartment

Thursday, September 2, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

download (9)NEW YORK – Animal welfare authorities in New York said a cougar is on its way to Arkansas after being surrendered by an owner who was keeping the 80-pound animal in a Bronx, N.Y. apartment.

The Humane Society of the United States, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York Police Department, and the Bronx Zoo worked together to rescue the animal after the owner contacted authorities to say they could no longer care for the 11-month-old cougar.

Read the full story here.


