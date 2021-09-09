Rosina Marie Luppino Karmel (Rose), 85, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

She was born on Saturday, May 4, 1935 in Tionesta, PA., daughter of Nicola and Concetta Luppino.

She attended St. Patrick’s School in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1953.

After graduation she worked for Joy Manufacturing Company for some time.

She moved to New York, where she became an accountant, working for New York Trap Rock Corporation in Wappingers Falls, NY until her retirement.

Several years later she moved to Delray Beach, Florida where she and her husband enjoyed spending time with family members and many friends.

She also enjoyed spending her time volunteering for several organizations.

She is survived by one sister, Josephine and four brothers, Carl, Fred, Eugene, Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Shaul Karmel, her parents two brothers, Domenic and Angelo, two sisters, Mary and Antoinette, one niece and one nephew (Sadly, her brother Eugene passed away a few days following her death).

The funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, September 10, 2021 at St, Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA at 11:00 A.M.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.