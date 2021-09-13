On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital.



He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle.

He joined his parents in eternal life on September 11, 2021 at 6:06 in the evening at the age of 71.

He passed away in his childhood home surrounded by his loving wife Janice and their family.

Tom graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1968.

He then began his career with the PA Department of Transportation where he worked for 31 years. He started as a laborer and worked his way through many positions in Clarion County until he reached Assistant Superintendent in Clearfield County where he retired in 1999.

He then worked for Urban Engineering and lastly for the EAD’S group as a consultant. He retired again in 2015.

He married Janice Marie Trainer on May 1, 1971 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. They celebrated 50 wonderful years together this past May.

Tom remembered fondly his many motorcycle trips through the U.S and Canada with the guys. He traveled as far north as Newfoundland and south to Key West, FL. His favorite destination was Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia. He would return with many rolls of film with beautiful pictures.

Photography was one of his favorite hobbies.

He belonged to the Knight Cruisers car club where he loved showing off his 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner at all the shows.

He was a member of Clarion Lodge No. 277 of the Free and Accepted Masons.

He is survived by his wife Janice and his sons, Thomas J. Hartle III of Erie and Timothy G. Hartle and his wife Jill of Taylorsville, NC. He was especially proud of his only granddaughter Reeghan E. Hartle of Taylorsville, NC. She was the joy of his life. Also surviving is his sister Priscilla Carney of Richland, Washington. A sister in law, Joyce Dinsmore and her husband Scott of Costa Rica and many nieces and nephews. Also his extended family, Amber, Haley, Cole Stutzman and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers in law, Raymond Carney and Gerald (Jody) Trainer Jr. and his in-laws, Gerald and Gladys Trainer.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Masonic service will be held at 7:30pm. An additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 10:00am until the time the funeral at 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Deryl K. Larson officiating.

Interment will follow at Clarion Cemetery.

The funeral service will be live streamed on www.goblefh.net and on Facebook.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to everyone at the Clarion Forest VNA for their wonderful care that Tom received. This meant so much to his wife and family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214 and the Alzheimer’s Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

