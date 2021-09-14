New Bethlehem Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Embankment Along Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into an embankment along State Route 66 in Limestone Township early Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the one-vehicle accident happened around 5:48 a.m. on Friday, September 10, on State Route 66, just north of Piney Creek Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old John F. Tibbs, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2016 Fiat 500 traveling south on State Route 66 negotiating a left curve when he overcorrected his turn and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the left lane, struck an embankment, traveled back across the roadway, and went onto Piney Creek Road, where it came to a final rest.

Tibbs was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

