Annual Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride Set for September 25

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 5th Annual Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday, September 25.

Registration for the event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Infusion Night Club located at 518 Main Street in Clarion.

The ride is free, but donations are accepted.

The ride will begin at Infusion Night Club at 11:00 a.m. and will end at Ron Pacsai’s farm in the Tionesta area.

All of the proceeds from this year’s Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride will go to Zack Pack’s Children’s Hospital.

The event will also include a cookout, live music, and a Mud Bog at the farm following the ride.

The Annual Cheyenne Snyder & Dixie Pacsai Memorial Ride is held each year in memory of the late Cheyenne Nicole Snyder and her late daughter Dixie Pacsai, who were the victims of a deadly crash on Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on September 25, 2016.

Twenty-four-year-old Cheyenne Snyder, of Tionesta, died on-scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Dixie Pacsai died on Saturday, October 1, 2016, due to complications from an upper-body injury sustained during the accident.

Ron Pacsai, also of Tionesta, suffered severe injuries in the crash and received extensive treatment. He later began organizing the memorial ride in honor of Cheyenne Nicole, his late fiancée, and their daughter, Dixie.

Details on the route and additional information will be available through the Clarion County ABATE Facebook group.

