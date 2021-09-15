Norma M Burns, 85, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Born on February 24, 1936 in Venus she was the daughter of Charles and Naomi Kapp Burns.

Normie graduated from Shippenville High School and studied business at Welch’s Business School in Oil City.

She was a bookkeeper for many years and later helped on their family dairy farm. They were proud of their Holstein herd and sold milk to Mong Dairy.

She loved animals and over the years enjoyed caring for an assortment of calves, miniature horses, and various pets.

Normie was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus. She helped with various committees at the church, and volunteered at the Clarion Hospital in her retirement years.

She loved spending time with her nieces and their families, her friends, gardening, planting flowers, and going on shopping trips.

She will be remembered lovingly by her nieces: Suzanne Daum and husband Fred of Tionesta, Donna Hart and husband Bill of Venus, Jane Whitling and husband Dave of Venus and Linda Bailey and husband Phil of Bucyrus, Missouri. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, and a special family friend Travis Crate of Venus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Esther, Paul, Ruth, Bob, Wilma, Doris, and an infant son Wilber.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5-8pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, with Rev. Deborah Jacobson, interim-pastor of the Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Norma’s honor may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Venus.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone at Highland Oaks at Water Run and Asera Care for everything they did for Normie.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

