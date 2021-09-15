 

SPONSORED: Clarion Drug Free Coalition to Host Understanding Liquor Laws Training

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

DUI concept. Law gavel, alcohol and car keys on a wooden desk, dark backgroundClarion Drug Free Coalition is holding an ‘Understanding Liquor Laws’ training on September 29.

The Understanding PA Liquor Laws training will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 located at 401 Grand Avenue Ext., Clarion, Pa.

This training provides an explanation of the authority and role of the Pa. Liquor Control Board, the resources available, and an understanding of the alcohol industry and laws regarding alcohol in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement, licensees, and other professionals are invited to attend.

To register to attend, click here.

liq laws


