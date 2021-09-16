State Police Release Results of DUI Detail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the results of a recent DUI enforcement detail.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion-based State Police conducted a DUI Enforcement Detail in Clarion County on Saturday, September 11.

Police say a total of 31 traffic stops were initiated as a result of vehicle code violations. In total, 20 traffic citations were issued.

In addition, three DUI arrests were made.

According to police, of the 20 traffic citations, 16 were issued in conjunction with DUI arrests, and one was issued for driving with a suspended license DUI related.

Twenty-four warnings were also issued.

Authorities did not release the identities of the individuals arrested on DUI charges.

