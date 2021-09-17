 

Central Clarion Battles Brookville on the Kerle Tire Game of the Week

Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

242140817_4221607504555548_4956890381205153420_nSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight as Central Clarion County hosts Brookville and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Clarion-Limestone High School.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Both the video feed and the audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com.

