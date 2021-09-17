League of Women Voters Hosting Zoom Meeting on Redistricting on September 21

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion League of Women Voters will host Debbie Trudeau from Fair Districts PA for a discussion of the complexities of redistricting on Tuesday, September 21.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:00 p.m.

According to multiple sources, Pennsylvania is home to one of the most gerrymandered Congressional districts in the country.

Every 10 years, district lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, PA House, and PA Senate are redrawn, and this year is the year.

What are the problems associated with redistricting?

The League of Women Voters advocates for fair districts in which every vote matters, but drawing fair districts is complex. The League advocates for being more effective advocates for fair maps if by understanding the processes and factors mappers must consider.

This meeting is open to the public, and anyone who fills out this form will get a confirmation. They will also get the Zoom link a day before and 45 minutes before the event. Please click here to register for the meeting.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With over 750 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.