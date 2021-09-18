Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Cheese, Ham, and Apple Sandwich

Create the ultimate cheesy combination for lunch tomorrow!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, softened, divided

8 slices sourdough bread



3 tablespoons mayonnaise3 tablespoons finely shredded Manchego or Parmesan cheese1/8 teaspoon onion powder1/2 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese4 ounces Brie cheese with rind removed, sliced12 slices deli ham1 tart apple, thinly sliced

Directions

-Spread 3 tablespoons butter on 1 side of bread slices. Toast bread, butter side down, in a large skillet or electric griddle over medium-low heat until golden brown, 2-3 minutes; remove. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, Manchego cheese, onion powder, and the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. In another bowl, combine cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Gruyere.

-To assemble sandwiches, top toasted side of 4 bread slices with sliced Brie. Sprinkle cheddar cheese mixture evenly over Brie. Layer ham and apple slices over Brie; top with remaining bread slices, toasted side facing inward. Spread mayonnaise mixture on the outsides of each sandwich. Place in the same skillet and cook until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted, 5-6 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.

