Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Cheese, Ham, and Apple Sandwich

Saturday, September 18, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create the ultimate cheesy combination for lunch tomorrow!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter, softened, divided
8 slices sourdough bread

3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons finely shredded Manchego or Parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
4 ounces Brie cheese with rind removed, sliced
12 slices deli ham
1 tart apple, thinly sliced

Directions

-Spread 3 tablespoons butter on 1 side of bread slices. Toast bread, butter side down, in a large skillet or electric griddle over medium-low heat until golden brown, 2-3 minutes; remove. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, Manchego cheese, onion powder, and the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. In another bowl, combine cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Gruyere.

-To assemble sandwiches, top toasted side of 4 bread slices with sliced Brie. Sprinkle cheddar cheese mixture evenly over Brie. Layer ham and apple slices over Brie; top with remaining bread slices, toasted side facing inward. Spread mayonnaise mixture on the outsides of each sandwich. Place in the same skillet and cook until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted, 5-6 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


