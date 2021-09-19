SPONSORED: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Production Slabber – Titusville
Potential for Temporary to Permanent
2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr
Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA driver’s license.
Duties (but not limited to):
- Follow all procedures including safety policies/procedures
- Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct
- Remove material from belts
- Package material in boxes or sacks
- Prepare product for shipping
- Maintain clean work space
Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Lumber Handlers – Franklin
$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (30-day review and potential wage increase)
Non-Exempt
- Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner
- Lift up to 50 lbs.
- Quality control and flip plywood with a partner
- Use of air nailer and various saws after training
- Must be reliable
Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]
Assembler – Oil City
1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt
Potential for Temporary to Permanent
Requirements:
- Prior use of hand/power tools
- Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift
- Ability to follow all safety regulations
- Able to read prints for assembly
Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.
Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville
$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean work spaces
Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
