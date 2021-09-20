Area Teen Slams Vehicle into Utility Pole Along Route 949

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Sigel teen slammed his vehicle into a utility pole along State Route 949 on Friday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:58 a.m. on Friday, September 17, on State Route 949, just west of Casco Road, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 17-year-old male from Sigel was operating a 2004 Saturn Ion traveling west on State Route 949 when he veered slightly to the north side of the road and the passenger tires exited the roadway. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway before veering right a second time and hitting a utility pole approximately three feet off the north side of the roadway. It came to a final rest against the utility pole facing northwest.

The teen driver was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

