Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mac & Cheese Pork Sliders

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This sweet and savory dish belongs on your dinner table!

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked cavatappi pasta
1 tablespoon butter

1-1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup 2% milk
3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 package (18 ounces) Hawaiian sweet rolls
1 carton (16 ounces) refrigerated fully cooked barbecue shredded pork, warmed
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1 jalapeno pepper, sliced, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Cook pasta according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and pepper until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 3-5 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Drain pasta; stir into cheese sauce. Set aside.

-Place roll bottoms in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer with pork, pasta mixture, and roll tops. Combine melted butter, honey, and mustard. Brush over roll tops.

-Bake until the tops are golden brown and the filling is hot for 10 to 12 minutes. If desired, top with jalapeno pepper slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


