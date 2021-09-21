Clarion University Cross Country: Gabby Kutchma Named PSAC Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced Clarion’s Gabby Kutchma was named the Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20 after her sixth-place finish at the Allegheny Cross Country Classic on Friday.

In her first collegiate action two weeks prior, Kutchma won the Westminster Fisher Invitational. She followed that up with a sixth-place finish at Allegheny, crossing line in the three-mile race in 19:20.1. That helped lead the Golden Eagles to a third-place overall finish at the event.

The cross country team will next be in action on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lock Haven’s 20th Annual XC Invitational.

