Clarion University Cross Country: Gabby Kutchma Named PSAC Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-U23LeZnJ5YX8LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced Clarion’s Gabby Kutchma was named the Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20 after her sixth-place finish at the Allegheny Cross Country Classic on Friday.

In her first collegiate action two weeks prior, Kutchma won the Westminster Fisher Invitational. She followed that up with a sixth-place finish at Allegheny, crossing line in the three-mile race in 19:20.1. That helped lead the Golden Eagles to a third-place overall finish at the event.

The cross country team will next be in action on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lock Haven’s 20th Annual XC Invitational.


