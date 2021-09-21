 

Janine C. Gorman

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sept. 19, 2021 in Elk Twp, PA.

Born Feb. 2, 1966 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late John Lloyd Gifford & Judith C. Barrett Gifford.

Janine was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Aug. 24, 2012 to Michael D. Gorman and he survives.

A Homemaker, Janine enjoyed reading, playing cards and camping.

Janine loved music.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Bailey Gifford of Oil City; Alex Russell & his wife Stephanie of Oil City; Dale Russell of Oil City; and the following grandchildren: Ava, Quinn, Alex Jr., Hayden and Paisley.

Janine is also survived by her sister, Jill Kreidler of Oil City

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Janet M. Gifford.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


