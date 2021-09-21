Police Investigating Damage to Field Near Summerville

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating damage that was recently done to an agricultural field in the Summerville area.

Around 7:57 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a call about crops being damaged at a location on Shields Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police responded to the scene and found that a five-foot-wide by a thirty-foot-long path was made in a field belonging to a known 29-year-old male victim from Summerville.

Police say the path is suspected to have been created by a side-by-side the previous night.

The damage is estimated at approximately $50.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

