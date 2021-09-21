Sarah Mae Stewart, age 34, of Strattanville, passed away tragically due to a motorcycle accident on September 17, 2021.

She was born in DuBois, Pa on October 20, 1986 to Bonnie (Swauger) Stewart and the late Louis E. Stewart.

Sarah enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting and antiquing with her family.

She loved recanting her adventures in her unique and humorous way.

She will be missed by her family, her kitty cat, Jolene and her long time friend, Bill Geist.

Sarah is survived by her mother, Bonnie Stewart; sister, Ashley Stewart; brother, Mason Stewart; Aunts, Bernadette Harrison, Beth Leach and Marie Thames; Uncles, Charles and Robert Swauger.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Louis.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 6pm with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

