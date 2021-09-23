Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is behind bars after she allegedly struck a man in the face during a domestic argument on Saturday night in Green Township.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Susie Alice Gemmill, of McKeesport.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville responded to an incident that occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at a location on Porter Lane in Green Township, Forest County.

The complaint states that Susie Alice Gemmill and her boyfriend (the victim) were arguing, and she had held her hand in his face. Gemmill reported the altercation then escalated when she panicked over the victim pushing her hand away, and she responded by hitting him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Police then spoke to the victim who stated that Gemmill had struck him in the face, causing his nose to bleed, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that police observed fresh injuries to the victim’s face and blood on the interior of his vehicle, as well as on his clothing and hands.

Gemmill was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on September 28 with Judge Woodin presiding.

