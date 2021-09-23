 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is behind bars after she allegedly struck a man in the face during a domestic argument on Saturday night in Green Township.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Susie Alice Gemmill, of McKeesport.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville responded to an incident that occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at a location on Porter Lane in Green Township, Forest County.

The complaint states that Susie Alice Gemmill and her boyfriend (the victim) were arguing, and she had held her hand in his face. Gemmill reported the altercation then escalated when she panicked over the victim pushing her hand away, and she responded by hitting him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Police then spoke to the victim who stated that Gemmill had struck him in the face, causing his nose to bleed, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that police observed fresh injuries to the victim’s face and blood on the interior of his vehicle, as well as on his clothing and hands.

Gemmill was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on September 28 with Judge Woodin presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.