Kittanning State Trooper Cited in Relation to Allegation Of Unwarranted Use Of Force

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

state_policeARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper based out of Kittanning was recently issued a citation for a summary offense of harassment in relation to an allegation of unwarranted use of force.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say the charge was filed against Pennsylvania State Trooper Nickolas Elliott following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Officials say the charge is based on an allegation of unwarranted use of force.

“PSP does not tolerate such action in any situation and takes these allegations seriously,” state police said in a news release.

Trooper Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning.

According to the release, Trooper Elliott has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge against him.


